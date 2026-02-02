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Poster of The Dresden Sun
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Dresden Sun
5.9

The Dresden Sun

The Dresden Sun
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of The Dresden Sun
5.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci
Dr. Dresden Corliss
Samantha Win
Z
Terry Maratos
Counselor Brightmore
Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari
Asha
Linus Roache
Linus Roache
Malik
Steven Ogg
Crilenger
Leigh McCloskey
Jack Wellman
Angel Manuel
Bodyguard
Brett Rickaby
Detective Holleran
Aaron Craven
Kerry
Richard Blackmon
Ethan Mason
Louie Chapman
Ross Vilmore
Director Michael Ryan
Writer Michael Ryan
Composer Alex Newport
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Online premiere 23 February 2026
World premiere 2 February 2026
Budget $3,500,000
Production Archetype Pictures
Also known as
The Dresden Sun, O Sol de Dresden, Солнце Дрезден

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
2.9 IMDb
Updated 24 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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