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The Dresden Sun
5.9
The Dresden Sun
The Dresden Sun
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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5.9
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Cast
Christina Ricci
Dr. Dresden Corliss
Samantha Win
Z
Terry Maratos
Counselor Brightmore
Mena Suvari
Asha
Linus Roache
Malik
Steven Ogg
Crilenger
Leigh McCloskey
Jack Wellman
Angel Manuel
Bodyguard
Brett Rickaby
Detective Holleran
Aaron Craven
Kerry
Richard Blackmon
Ethan Mason
Louie Chapman
Ross Vilmore
Director
Michael Ryan
Writer
Michael Ryan
Composer
Alex Newport
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Online premiere
23 February 2026
World premiere
2 February 2026
Budget
$3,500,000
Production
Archetype Pictures
Also known as
The Dresden Sun, O Sol de Dresden, Солнце Дрезден
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
2.9
IMDb
Updated 24 March 2026
Quotes
Z
I'm gonna punch that cunt straight in the asshole.
Showtimes
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