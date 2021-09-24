Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
2 September 2022
World premiere
24 September 2021
Release date
|6 October 2022
|Russia
| Экспонента
|
|15 October 2021
|Canada
|
|
|21 January 2022
|Ireland
|
|
|24 December 2021
|Poland
|
|
|18 May 2022
|South Korea
|
|12
|25 March 2022
|Spain
|
|
|17 June 2022
|Taiwan
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$256,359
Production
7 Eccles Street, Circa 1888, 5B Productions
Also known as
Mass, Buluşma, Mše, Odkupienie, Omša, Reunião, Исповедь, Сповідь, 午後彌撒, 対峙