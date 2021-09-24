Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mass
Poster of Mass
Poster of Mass
Рейтинги
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Mass

Mass

Mass 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Mass - trailer in russian
Mass  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 2 September 2022
World premiere 24 September 2021
Release date
6 October 2022 Russia Экспонента
15 October 2021 Canada
21 January 2022 Ireland
24 December 2021 Poland
18 May 2022 South Korea 12
25 March 2022 Spain
17 June 2022 Taiwan
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $256,359
Production 7 Eccles Street, Circa 1888, 5B Productions
Also known as
Mass, Buluşma, Mše, Odkupienie, Omša, Reunião, Исповедь, Сповідь, 午後彌撒, 対峙
Director
Fran Kranz
Fran Kranz
Cast
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Martha Plimpton
Martha Plimpton
Ann Dowd
Ann Dowd
Reed Birney
Reed Birney
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Mass
Mogul Mowgli 6.2
Mogul Mowgli (2020)
A Mouthful of Air 7.6
A Mouthful of Air (2020)
Lorelei 7.2
Lorelei (2020)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 7.4
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
A Kid Like Jake 5.5
A Kid Like Jake (2018)
Nine Lives 6.1
Nine Lives (2005)
Another Woman 6.2
Another Woman (1988)
Running on Empty 7.6
Running on Empty (1988)
Compliance 6.6
Compliance (2012)
Apt Pupil 7.0
Apt Pupil (1998)
Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle 6.4
Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994)
Operation Mincemeat 6.8
Operation Mincemeat (2022)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Kendra Well, I'm grateful to see you all together finally. May I say that. And I'm hopeful that we all think that this was a good thing to do by the time we leave here today.
Film Trailers All trailers
Mass - trailer in russian
Mass Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more