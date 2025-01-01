Menu
Awards and nominations of Dune: Part Two 2024

Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
