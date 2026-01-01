Menu
Kinoafisha Films Однофамилец

Однофамилец 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1978
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Odnofamilets, Alles wegen Kusmin, Однофамилец
Director
Olgerd Vorontsov
Cast
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Anatoliy Romashin
Anatoliy Romashin
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Roman Gromadskiy
Igor Yankovsky
Similar films for Однофамилец
Circus lights fires 4.8
Circus lights fires (1972)
Vot takaya muzyka 5.6
Vot takaya muzyka (1981)
Northern option 5.6
Northern option (1974)
Allo, Varshava! 5.4
Allo, Varshava! (1971)
In Motion 7.1
In Motion (2002)
Путешествие будет приятным 6.0
Путешествие будет приятным (1982)
Chelovek, kotorogo ya lyublyu 7.9
Chelovek, kotorogo ya lyublyu (1966)
Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let 6.3
Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let (1961)
Confession of a Kept Woman 4.9
Confession of a Kept Woman (1992)
Linlased 7.1
Linlased (1975)
Beware of the Car 8.0
Beware of the Car (1966)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
