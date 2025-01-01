Menu
Awards and nominations of The Mission 1986

Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1986 Cannes Film Festival 1986
Palme d'Or
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Editing
Winner
Best Score
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
