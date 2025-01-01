Menu
The Mission
The Mission Awards
Awards and nominations of The Mission 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1986
Palme d'Or
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Editing
Winner
Best Score
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
