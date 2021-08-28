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Belyy kit
Belyy kit
, 2021
Belyy kit
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Cast
Dainius Gavenonis
Phillip
Rasa Samuolyte
Anna
Mariya Govorova
Widow
Maxim Dromashko
Prosecutor
Andrey Haribin
Head of orphanage
Director
Tatyana Fedorovskaya
Writer
Tatyana Fedorovskaya
Composer
Pavel Dodonov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
10 November 2022
World premiere
28 August 2021
Production
Second Floor
Also known as
Belyy kit, White Whale, Белый кит
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