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Poster of Belyy kit
Kinoafisha Films Belyy kit

Belyy kit

, 2021
Belyy kit
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Belyy kit

Cast

Dainius Gavenonis
Phillip
Rasa Samuolyte
Anna
Mariya Govorova
Widow
Maxim Dromashko
Prosecutor
Andrey Haribin
Head of orphanage
Director Tatyana Fedorovskaya
Writer Tatyana Fedorovskaya
Composer Pavel Dodonov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 10 November 2022
World premiere 28 August 2021
Production Second Floor
Also known as
Belyy kit, White Whale, Белый кит

Film rating

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