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Poster of Kazn
7.5
Kazn - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kazn
7.5

Kazn

, 2021
Kazn
Russia / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kazn
7.5
Kazn - Trailer
Kazn  Trailer

Cast

Yulia Snigir
Yulia Snigir
Vera
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Nadezhda Davydova
Daniil Spivakovsky
Daniil Spivakovsky
Myron
Evgeny Tkachuk
Evgeny Tkachuk
Sevastyanov
Aglaya Tarasova
Aglaya Tarasova
Kira
Ivan Mulin
Ivan Mulin
Igor Savochkin
Igor Savochkin
Arthur Khamraev
Niko Tavadze
Issa Davydov
Agrippina Steklova
Agrippina Steklova
General's lady
Dmitriy Gizbrekht
Chess player
Evgeniy Muravich
Evgeniy Muravich
Maniac
Director Lado Kvataniya
Writer Olga Gorodetskaya, Lado Kvataniya
Composer Kirill Rikhter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 17 November 2022
World premiere 23 September 2021
Release date
21 April 2022 Russia Вольга 18+
28 April 2022 Kazakhstan 18+
15 November 2025 Kyrgyzstan 18+
Budget 146,721,717 RUR
Worldwide Gross $908,586
Production Hype Film
Also known as
Kazn, The Execution, Hetzjagd - Auf der Spur des Killers, La ejecución, Казнь, 시리얼 킬러, 殺人鬼の存在証明, Be Careful Who You Trust, 極惡無間

Film rating

7.5
Rate 18 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kazn - Trailer
Kazn Trailer
Kazn - Teaser trailer
Kazn Teaser trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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