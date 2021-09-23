7.5Kazn
Kazn, 2021
Russia / Thriller / 18+
Cast
Niko Tavadze
Issa Davydov
Dmitriy Gizbrekht
Chess player
Director Lado Kvataniya
Writer Olga Gorodetskaya, Lado Kvataniya
Composer Kirill Rikhter
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 17 November 2022
World premiere 23 September 2021
Release date
|21 April 2022
|Russia
|Вольга
|18+
|28 April 2022
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|15 November 2025
|Kyrgyzstan
|18+
Budget 146,721,717 RUR
Worldwide Gross $908,586
Production Hype Film
Also known as
Kazn, The Execution, Hetzjagd - Auf der Spur des Killers, La ejecución, Казнь, 시리얼 킬러, 殺人鬼の存在証明, Be Careful Who You Trust, 極惡無間
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Kazn Trailer
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