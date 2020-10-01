ProductionAutomatik Entertainment, Black Bear, Oddfellows Pictures
Also known as
Little Fish, 愛在遺忘蔓延時, Chora pamięć, Îţi aminteşti?, Kis hal, Küçük Balık, Ký Ức Mơ Hồ, Memórias de um Amor, Pequeño pez, Si je t'oublie... je t'aime, Väike kala, Маленькая рыбка, Малка рибка, 리틀 피쉬, こぼれる記憶の海で
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Quotes
EmmaWhen your disaster is everyone's disaster, how do you grieve?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.