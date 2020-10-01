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Poster of Little Fish
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Little Fish
6.9

Little Fish

, 2020
Little Fish
Canada / Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Little Fish
6.9

Cast

Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke
Jack O'Connell
Jack O'Connell
Raúl Castillo
Raúl Castillo
Stéphanie Sokolinski
Stéphanie Sokolinski
David Lennon
Mackenzie Cardwell
Director Chad Hartigan
Writer Mattson Tomlin, Aja Gabel
Composer Keegan DeWitt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 5 February 2021
World premiere 1 October 2020
Release date
1 October 2020 Brazil
Worldwide Gross $39,053
Production Automatik Entertainment, Black Bear, Oddfellows Pictures
Also known as
Little Fish, 愛在遺忘蔓延時, Chora pamięć, Îţi aminteşti?, Kis hal, Küçük Balık, Ký Ức Mơ Hồ, Memórias de um Amor, Pequeño pez, Si je t'oublie... je t'aime, Väike kala, Маленькая рыбка, Малка рибка, 리틀 피쉬, こぼれる記憶の海で

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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