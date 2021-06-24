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Bender: The Beginning
5.9
Bender: The Beginning
, 2021
Bender. Nachalo
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Adventure / 18+
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5.9
Bender: The Beginning
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Sergey Bezrukov
Ibrahim Suleiman Berta-Maria Bender-bay
Aram Vardevanyan
Ostap Zadunayskiy
Nikita Kologrivyy
Mishka Yaponchik
Taisiya Vilkova
Eva Mahulskaya - swindler
Alexander Tsekalo
Mark Sokolovich
Yuliya Rutberg
madam Sokolovich
Olga Sutulova
Bender's mother
Yuri Kolokolnikov
Grigoriy Kotovskiy
Pavel Derevyanko
Nestor Mahno
Garik Kharlamov
Valiadis
Director
Igor Zaytsev
Writer
Nikolai Bulygin
,
Varvara Avdyushko
,
Ilya Ilf
,
Oleg Malovichko
Composer
Ryan Otter
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
24 June 2021
Release date
24 June 2021
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
24 June 2021
Kazakhstan
16+
Production
Sreda
Also known as
Bender. Nachalo, Bender: The Beginning, Bender: O Início, Ostap Bender: A kezdetek, Ostap Bender: Auf der Jagd nach dem goldenen Zepter, Бендер. Начало, 國家寶庫：帝國崛起, Bender - O Início, Bender: Nachalo, Бендер Начало
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5.9
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votes
4.6
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