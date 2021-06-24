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Poster of Bender: The Beginning
5.9
Bender: The Beginning - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bender: The Beginning
5.9

Bender: The Beginning

, 2021
Bender. Nachalo
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bender: The Beginning
5.9
Bender: The Beginning - Dubbed trailer
Bender: The Beginning  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov
Ibrahim Suleiman Berta-Maria Bender-bay
Aram Vardevanyan
Aram Vardevanyan
Ostap Zadunayskiy
Nikita Kologrivyy
Nikita Kologrivyy
Mishka Yaponchik
Taisiya Vilkova
Taisiya Vilkova
Eva Mahulskaya - swindler
Alexander Tsekalo
Alexander Tsekalo
Mark Sokolovich
Yuliya Rutberg
Yuliya Rutberg
madam Sokolovich
Olga Sutulova
Olga Sutulova
Bender's mother
Yuri Kolokolnikov
Yuri Kolokolnikov
Grigoriy Kotovskiy
Pavel Derevyanko
Pavel Derevyanko
Nestor Mahno
Garik Kharlamov
Garik Kharlamov
Valiadis
Director Igor Zaytsev
Writer Nikolai Bulygin, Varvara Avdyushko, Ilya Ilf, Oleg Malovichko
Composer Ryan Otter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 24 June 2021
Release date
24 June 2021 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
24 June 2021 Kazakhstan 16+
Production Sreda
Also known as
Bender. Nachalo, Bender: The Beginning, Bender: O Início, Ostap Bender: A kezdetek, Ostap Bender: Auf der Jagd nach dem goldenen Zepter, Бендер. Начало, 國家寶庫：帝國崛起, Bender - O Início, Bender: Nachalo, Бендер Начало

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
4.6 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Bender: The Beginning - Dubbed trailer
Bender: The Beginning Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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