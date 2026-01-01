Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Дачный романс
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Дачный романс

Дачный романс

Дачный романс 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014
Director
Vadim Dubrovitskiy
Cast
Konstantin Yushkevich
Konstantin Yushkevich
Karina Razumovskaya
Karina Razumovskaya
Vladimir Kapustin
Vladimir Kapustin
Anna Dubrovskaya
Anna Dubrovskaya
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Дачный романс
Ivanov 5.1
Ivanov (2009)
Dom dlya dvoikh 4.2
Dom dlya dvoikh (2009)
My daughter 5.4
My daughter (2008)
Lyubov i nemnogo pertsa 4.8
Lyubov i nemnogo pertsa (2011)
Leshiy-2 5.6
Leshiy-2 (2009)
Vse ne sluchayno 6.8
Vse ne sluchayno (2009)
Prevratnosti sudby 5.6
Prevratnosti sudby (2008)
Tam, gde zhivyot lyubov... 6.2
Tam, gde zhivyot lyubov... (2006)
Razvod po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu 5.0
Razvod po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu (2015)
Souchastniki 5.6
Souchastniki (2015)
Potseluy babochki 5.4
Potseluy babochki (2006)
Khochu vashego muzha 6.1
Khochu vashego muzha (1992)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more