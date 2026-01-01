Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Judas and the Black Messiah
Judas and the Black Messiah Awards
Awards and nominations of Judas and the Black Messiah 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Casting
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
