Kinoafisha Films Judas and the Black Messiah Judas and the Black Messiah Awards

Awards and nominations of Judas and the Black Messiah 2021

Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Casting
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
