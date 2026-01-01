Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Chudo v Krymu
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Chudo v Krymu

Chudo v Krymu

Chudo v Krymu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Also known as
Chudo v Krymu, Eto bylo v Krymu, Чудо в Крыму
Cast
Mikhail Porechenkov
Mikhail Porechenkov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Chudo v Krymu
Sindrom otlozhennogo schastya 6.7
Sindrom otlozhennogo schastya (2021)
Without Men 4.0
Without Men (2011)
Bolshaya lyubov 5.7
Bolshaya lyubov (2006)
Heat 5.1
Heat (2006)
Soldatskiy dekameron 5.6
Soldatskiy dekameron (2005)
0.0
Restoran “Mechta”
Derzhi udar, detka! 5.7
Derzhi udar, detka! (2016)
O chyom molchat devushki 3.0
O chyom molchat devushki (2013)
Moms 6.7
Moms (2012)
Two Days 7.4
Two Days (2011)
Na kryshe mira 1.6
Na kryshe mira (2008)
Svyaz 5.6
Svyaz (2006)

Film rating

2.1
Rate 10 votes
2.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more