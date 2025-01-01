Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Power of the Dog The Power of the Dog Awards

Awards and nominations of The Power of the Dog 2021

Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021 Venice Film Festival 2021
Best Director
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Queer Lion
Nominee
 Graffetta d'Oro for Best Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Toronto International Film Festival 2021
Artisian Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
