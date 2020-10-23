Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Trigger
5.1
Trigger
, 2020
Trigger
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.1
Cast
Elena Chekmazova
Ksenia
Aleksei Maslodudov
Philip
Aleksey Mishakov
Director
Pavel Ganin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
23 October 2020
Also known as
Trigger, Gatilho, Триггер
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
14
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Trigger
Minsk
Drama
2022, Estonia
5.0
Nearest and Dearest
Drama
2017, Russia
5.0
Poslednyaya noch
Drama
2015, USA
6.0
Dialogi
Drama
2013, Russia
6.0
Spice Boyz
Drama, Thriller
2019, Belarus
6.0
Bortsu ne bolno
Sport, Drama
2010, Russia
6.0
Metro
Action, Drama, Thriller
2013, Russia
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree