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Poster of Papier-Mache
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Papier-Mache
5.4

Papier-Mache

, 2020
Papier-Mache
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Papier-Mache
5.4

Cast

Ivan Lashin
Ivan Sergeyevich
Tatyana Lashina
Mother
Vyacheslav Garder
Vyacheslav Garder
Psychiatrist
Yury Sidorov
Policeman
Tatyana Skaredneva
Librarian
Sherzod Abdullayev
Uzbek
Anatoly Burmistrov
Debt collector
Director Vitaly Suslin
Writer Ivan Lashin, Vitaly Suslin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 25 November 2020
Production DOKA
Also known as
Papier-Mache, Papier mâché, Papírmaš, Папие-маше, Папье-маше, Kiht kihi haaval

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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