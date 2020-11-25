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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Papier-Mache
5.4
Papier-Mache
, 2020
Papier-Mache
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
5.4
Cast
Ivan Lashin
Ivan Sergeyevich
Tatyana Lashina
Mother
Vyacheslav Garder
Psychiatrist
Yury Sidorov
Policeman
Tatyana Skaredneva
Librarian
Sherzod Abdullayev
Uzbek
Anatoly Burmistrov
Debt collector
Director
Vitaly Suslin
Writer
Ivan Lashin
,
Vitaly Suslin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
25 November 2020
Production
DOKA
Also known as
Papier-Mache, Papier mâché, Papírmaš, Папие-маше, Папье-маше, Kiht kihi haaval
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
12
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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