Kinoafisha Films Glitter Glitter Awards

Awards and nominations of Glitter 2001

Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years
Nominee
