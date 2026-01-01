Menu
Glitter Awards
Awards and nominations of Glitter 2001
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years
Nominee
