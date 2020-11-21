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Poster of Between the World and Me
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Between the World and Me
7.4

Between the World and Me

, 2020
Between the World and Me
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Between the World and Me
7.4

Cast

Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali
Self
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Self
Courtney B. Vance
Courtney B. Vance
Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce
Joe Morton
Joe Morton
Jharrel Jerome
Self
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Self
Angela Davis
Self
Director Kamilah Forbes
Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, David Teague, Lauren Whitehead
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 21 November 2020
Production One Story Up Productions
Also known as
Between the World and Me, Entre El Mundo y Yo, Entre o Mundo e Eu, Une Colère noire, 在世界與我之間

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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