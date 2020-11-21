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7.4
Kinoafisha
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Between the World and Me
7.4
Between the World and Me
, 2020
Between the World and Me
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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7.4
Cast
Mahershala Ali
Self
Yara Shahidi
Wendell Pierce
Angela Bassett
Self
Courtney B. Vance
Phylicia Rashad
Yara Shahidi
Wendell Pierce
Joe Morton
Jharrel Jerome
Self
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Self
Angela Davis
Self
Director
Kamilah Forbes
Writer
Ta-Nehisi Coates
,
David Teague
,
Lauren Whitehead
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
21 November 2020
Production
One Story Up Productions
Also known as
Between the World and Me, Entre El Mundo y Yo, Entre o Mundo e Eu, Une Colère noire, 在世界與我之間
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.4
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Chadwick Boseman
Press on with pride - and press on with purpose.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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