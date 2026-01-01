Menu
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Awards

Awards and nominations of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 2020

Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Movie
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
