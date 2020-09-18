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Poster of Whipped
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Whipped
4.1

Whipped

, 2020
Bucin / Whipped
Indonesia / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Whipped
4.1

Cast

Andovi Da Lopez
Tommy Limm
Karina Salim
Jovial Da Lopez
Chandra Liow
Susan Sameh
Director Chandra Liow
Writer Jovial Da Lopez
Composer Andhika Triyadi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 18 September 2020
World premiere 18 September 2020
Production Rapi Films
Also known as
Bucin, Whipped, Dicambuk, Esclaves de l'amour, AA do Amor, Bucin: Beziehung will gelernt sein, Ciegos de amor, Kimi ni merumeru, Quỵ Lụy Vì Yêu, Tontos de amor, Πώς να μην σε σέρνει απ' τη μύτη, Рабы любви, 君にメロメロ

Film rating

4.1
Rate 11 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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