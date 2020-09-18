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4.1
Kinoafisha
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Whipped
4.1
Whipped
, 2020
Bucin / Whipped
Indonesia / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
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4.1
Cast
Andovi Da Lopez
Tommy Limm
Karina Salim
Jovial Da Lopez
Chandra Liow
Susan Sameh
Director
Chandra Liow
Writer
Jovial Da Lopez
Composer
Andhika Triyadi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
18 September 2020
World premiere
18 September 2020
Production
Rapi Films
Also known as
Bucin, Whipped, Dicambuk, Esclaves de l'amour, AA do Amor, Bucin: Beziehung will gelernt sein, Ciegos de amor, Kimi ni merumeru, Quỵ Lụy Vì Yêu, Tontos de amor, Πώς να μην σε σέρνει απ' τη μύτη, Рабы любви, 君にメロメロ
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
11
votes
4.2
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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