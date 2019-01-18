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Poster of Io
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Io
4.8

Io

, 2019
IO
USA / Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Io
4.8

Cast

Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley
Sam
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie
Micah
Danny Huston
Danny Huston
Henry
Tom Payne
Tom Payne
Elon
Emma Fitzgerald
Radio Broadcaster
Justin Jamieson
TV Broadcast Newscaster
Teagan Johnson
Boy
Director Jonathan Helpert
Writer Clay Jeter, Charles Spano, Will Basanta
Composer Alex Belcher, Henry Jackman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 18 January 2019
World premiere 18 January 2019
Production Mandalay Pictures, Sunset Junction Entertainment, Untitled Entertainment
Also known as
IO, IO - O Último na Terra, Io - Sola sulla Terra, IO: Singură pe Pământ, Sola en la Tierra, Sống Còn, Ιώ, Ио, ユピテルとイオ　地球上最後の少女, 少女救地球, 少女救地球：最後希望, IO: Last on Earth, IO: Sola en la Tierra, IO 라스트 온 어스, Destination IO

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb

Quotes

Sam Do you think it's absurd to love someone that's millions of miles away?
Micah Not at all. So ancient is the desire for one another which is implanted in us. Reuniting our original nature, seeking to make one of two and healing the state of man.
Sam What's that?
Micah Plato. Symposium.
Sam What does it mean?
Micah He says, humans originally had two faces. Four arms, four legs. And they were happy like that. Complete. Then they defied the gods, so the gods split us in two as punishment. Tore us away from our other halves. He said, each of us, when separated, is always looking for our other half. It's our nature. But when one is met with this other half... the pair are lost in an amazement of love, friendship, intimacy. And one will not be seen out of the other's sight. See, the reason is, human nature was once originally one. And we were whole. And the desire and the pursuit of the whole... is called love.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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