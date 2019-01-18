Sam
Do you think it's absurd to love someone that's millions of miles away?
Micah
Not at all. So ancient is the desire for one another which is implanted in us. Reuniting our original nature, seeking to make one of two and healing the state of man.
Sam
What's that?
Micah
Plato. Symposium.
Sam
What does it mean?
Micah
He says, humans originally had two faces. Four arms, four legs. And they were happy like that. Complete. Then they defied the gods, so the gods split us in two as punishment. Tore us away from our other halves. He said, each of us, when separated, is always looking for our other half. It's our nature. But when one is met with this other half... the pair are lost in an amazement of love, friendship, intimacy. And one will not be seen out of the other's sight. See, the reason is, human nature was once originally one. And we were whole. And the desire and the pursuit of the whole... is called love.