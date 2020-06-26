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Poster of Tzarevna Scaling
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Tzarevna Scaling
6.2

Tzarevna Scaling

, 2020
Tzarevna Scaling
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Tzarevna Scaling
6.2

Cast

Alina Korol
Valentina Yasen
Uldus Bakhtiozina
Serafima Solovyova
Viktoria Assovskaya
Albina Berens
Katya Kasatkina
Advertising Face of University of Tsarevnas
Aleksandra Kysotskaya
Mária Pavlová
Xenia Popova-Pendereckaya
Adelia Severinova
Director Uldus Bakhtiozina
Writer Uldus Bakhtiozina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 26 June 2020
Release date
26 November 2020 Russia 18+
Budget 3,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $23,425
Also known as
Tzarevna Scaling, The Fisherman's Daughter, Córka rybaka, Doch Rybaka, Дочь рыбака

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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