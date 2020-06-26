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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Tzarevna Scaling
6.2
Tzarevna Scaling
, 2020
Tzarevna Scaling
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
6.2
Cast
Alina Korol
Valentina Yasen
Uldus Bakhtiozina
Serafima Solovyova
Viktoria Assovskaya
Albina Berens
Katya Kasatkina
Advertising Face of University of Tsarevnas
Aleksandra Kysotskaya
Mária Pavlová
Xenia Popova-Pendereckaya
Adelia Severinova
Director
Uldus Bakhtiozina
Writer
Uldus Bakhtiozina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
26 June 2020
Release date
26 November 2020
Russia
18+
Budget
3,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$23,425
Also known as
Tzarevna Scaling, The Fisherman's Daughter, Córka rybaka, Doch Rybaka, Дочь рыбака
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
14
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
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