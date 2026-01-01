Menu
Poster of This is My Dog
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films This is My Dog

This is My Dog

This is My Dog 18+
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
Production Ups
Also known as
Eto moya sobaka, Это моя собака
Director
Oleksandr Ityhilov
Cast
Andrey Chernyshov
Andrey Chernyshov
Olesia Zhurakivska
Olesia Zhurakivska
Gennadiy Smirnov
Gennadiy Smirnov
Mariya Kulikova
Mariya Kulikova
Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Stills
