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Poster of Ochen sinyaya boroda
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Ochen sinyaya boroda
7.7

Ochen sinyaya boroda

, 1979
Ochen sinyaya boroda
USSR / Musical, Comedy, Animation / 18+
Poster of Ochen sinyaya boroda
7.7

Cast

Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Duke Blue Beard
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
The Duke's Dog
Larisa Dolina
Larisa Dolina
Detective's Wife
Alexander Belyavsky
Alexander Belyavsky
Narrator
Valentina Ignatyeva
Marianna - 1st Wife
M. Smirnova
people
M. Smirnova
people
Director Vladimir Samsonov
Writer Arkady Arkanov
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 27 May 1979
Production Ekran
Also known as
Ochen sinyaya boroda, The Very Bluebeard, Очень синяя борода

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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