7.7Ochen sinyaya boroda
Ochen sinyaya boroda, 1979
USSR / Musical, Comedy, Animation / 18+
Cast
M. Smirnova
people
M. Smirnova
people
Director Vladimir Samsonov
Writer Arkady Arkanov
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 27 May 1979
Production Ekran
Also known as
Ochen sinyaya boroda, The Very Bluebeard, Очень синяя борода
Updated 25 September 2026
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