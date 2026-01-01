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Poster of Bolshaya estafeta
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Bolshaya estafeta
4.9

Bolshaya estafeta

, 1979
Bolshaya estafeta
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Bolshaya estafeta
4.9

Cast

Yury Vlasov
Self - Olympic Weightlifting Champion
Director Ivan Aksenchuk
Writer Ivan Aksenchuk
Composer Yuriy Saulskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 22 July 1979
Release date
22 July 1979 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Bolshaya estafeta, Big Relay Race, Большая эстафета, The Great Relay-race

Cartoon rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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