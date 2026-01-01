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4.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Bolshaya estafeta
4.9
Bolshaya estafeta
, 1979
Bolshaya estafeta
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.9
Cast
Yury Vlasov
Self - Olympic Weightlifting Champion
Director
Ivan Aksenchuk
Writer
Ivan Aksenchuk
Composer
Yuriy Saulskiy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
22 July 1979
Release date
22 July 1979
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Bolshaya estafeta, Big Relay Race, Большая эстафета, The Great Relay-race
More
Cartoon rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
3.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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