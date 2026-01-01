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6.7
Kinoafisha
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Nedodel i peredel
6.7
Nedodel i peredel
, 1979
Nedodel i peredel
USSR / Animation / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Cast
Zinaida Naryshkina
Narrator
Director
Gennadiy Sokolskiy
Writer
Genrikh Sapgir
,
Gennadiy Sokolskiy
Composer
Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
8 minutes
Production year
1979
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Nedodel i peredel, Underdone and Overdone, Недодел и передел
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Cartoon rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
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