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Poster of Nedodel i peredel
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Nedodel i peredel
6.7

Nedodel i peredel

, 1979
Nedodel i peredel
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Nedodel i peredel
6.7

Cast

Zinaida Naryshkina
Narrator
Director Gennadiy Sokolskiy
Writer Genrikh Sapgir, Gennadiy Sokolskiy
Composer Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1979
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Nedodel i peredel, Underdone and Overdone, Недодел и передел

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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