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5.3
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Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!
5.3
Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!
, 1979
Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.3
Cast
Vladimir Izotov
Anton Kretsu
Leonid Kanevskiy
Arkadiy Khristoforovich Angel
Svetlana Toma
Veronika
Irina Lachina
Mihail Badiceanu
Simeon
Yuriy Medvedev
Ismail Ivanovich
Bano Axionov
Bit-Part
Lola Badalova
Ismail's Wife
Silvia Berova
Bit-Part
Aleksandr Brayman
Deputy Director
Valeriu Cupcea
Valeriy Pimenovich
Director
Mihail Badiceanu
Writer
Aleksandr Gorokhov
Composer
Aleksandr Sokiyansky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1979
Production
Moldova Film
Also known as
Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!, Здравствуйте, я приехал!
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
13
votes
5.1
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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