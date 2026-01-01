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Poster of Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!
5.3

Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!

, 1979
Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!
5.3

Cast

Vladimir Izotov
Anton Kretsu
Leonid Kanevskiy
Leonid Kanevskiy
Arkadiy Khristoforovich Angel
Svetlana Toma
Svetlana Toma
Veronika
Irina Lachina
Irina Lachina
Mihail Badiceanu
Simeon
Yuriy Medvedev
Yuriy Medvedev
Ismail Ivanovich
Bano Axionov
Bit-Part
Lola Badalova
Ismail's Wife
Silvia Berova
Bit-Part
Aleksandr Brayman
Deputy Director
Valeriu Cupcea
Valeriy Pimenovich
Director Mihail Badiceanu
Writer Aleksandr Gorokhov
Composer Aleksandr Sokiyansky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1979
Production Moldova Film
Also known as
Zdravstvuyte, ya priyekhal!, Здравствуйте, я приехал!

Film rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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