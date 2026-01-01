Menu
Late meeting 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 24 April 1979
Release date
24 April 1979 Russia 6+
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Pozdnyaya vstrecha, Késői szerelem, Поздняя встреча
Director
Vladimir Shredel
Cast
Aleksey Batalov
Aleksey Batalov
Margarita Volodina
Larisa Luppian
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
