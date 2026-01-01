Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Kinoafisha
Films
Late meeting
Late meeting
Late meeting
18+
Romantic
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
24 April 1979
Release date
24 April 1979
Russia
6+
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Pozdnyaya vstrecha, Késői szerelem, Поздняя встреча
Director
Vladimir Shredel
Cast
Aleksey Batalov
Margarita Volodina
Larisa Luppian
Tatyana Dogileva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Late meeting
7.8
Wounded Game
(1977)
5.5
No Return
(1973)
6.6
Vam telegramma
(1983)
8.4
Station for Two
(1982)
4.9
Sinner in the Mask
(1993)
7.3
Kazhdyy vecher v odinnadtsat
(1969)
4.9
Sindrom zhizni
(2022)
5.1
Koroleva lda
(2008)
7.5
Ogni
(1984)
7.1
Time for rest from Saturday to Monday
(1984)
8.1
Pokrovskie vorota
(1982)
7.4
East/West
(1999)
7.0
6.8
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
No reviews
