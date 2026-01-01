Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Polar Fox Napoleon III
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Polar Fox Napoleon III

Polar Fox Napoleon III

Polar Fox Napoleon III 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 27 August 1979
Release date
27 August 1979 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Nedopesok Napoleon III, Недопёсок Наполеон III, Napoléon, le petit renard bleu, Pikku sinikettu Napoleon III, Polarfuchs Napoleon III.
Director
Eduard Bocharov
Cast
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Maksim Sidorov
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Aleksandr Yanvaryov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Polar Fox Napoleon III
Neobyknovennoye puteshestviye Mishki Strekachyova 6.9
Neobyknovennoye puteshestviye Mishki Strekachyova (1959)
Semero soldatikov 6.7
Semero soldatikov (1982)
Kakoe ono, more? 7.6
Kakoe ono, more? (1961)
The Little Fugitive 7.4
The Little Fugitive (1966)
Orlyonok 6.9
Orlyonok (1957)
Pointed Helmet 5.9
Pointed Helmet (1976)
The Prince and the Pauper 7.0
The Prince and the Pauper (1972)
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa 4.5
Domovik i kruzhevnitsa (1995)
Ya vas lyubil... 7.4
Ya vas lyubil... (1967)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more