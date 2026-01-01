Menu
Polar Fox Napoleon III
Polar Fox Napoleon III
Polar Fox Napoleon III
18+
Family
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 2 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
27 August 1979
Release date
27 August 1979
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Nedopesok Napoleon III, Недопёсок Наполеон III, Napoléon, le petit renard bleu, Pikku sinikettu Napoleon III, Polarfuchs Napoleon III.
Director
Eduard Bocharov
Cast
Mayya Bulgakova
Maksim Sidorov
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Aleksandr Yanvaryov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Stills
