Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh
5.6

Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh

, 1978
Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh
5.6

Cast

Izabella Chirina
Olya
Algis Arlauskas
Algis Arlauskas
Kolya
Viktor Zhiganov
Tolya Medovskiy
Yuri Kamornyj
Yuri Kamornyj
Pyotr Nikolayevich
Svetlana Orlova
Ira Marina
Raisa Kurkina
Raisa Kurkina
Vilena Fyodorovna
Yury Kuzmenko
Yuriy
Aleksandra Kozhevnikova
Rebrova
Evgeniya Vorobyova
Knyagina
Sergei Kharchenko
Direktor lespromkhoza
Director Boris Konunov
Writer Tamara Likhotal, Margarita Mosyakova
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1978
Production Moldova Film
Also known as
Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh, Pădurea în care nu vei intră, Лес, в который ты никогда не войдешь

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more