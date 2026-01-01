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5.6
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Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh
5.6
Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh
, 1978
Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh
USSR / Adventure / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Izabella Chirina
Olya
Algis Arlauskas
Kolya
Viktor Zhiganov
Tolya Medovskiy
Yuri Kamornyj
Pyotr Nikolayevich
Svetlana Orlova
Ira Marina
Raisa Kurkina
Vilena Fyodorovna
Yury Kuzmenko
Yuriy
Aleksandra Kozhevnikova
Rebrova
Evgeniya Vorobyova
Knyagina
Sergei Kharchenko
Direktor lespromkhoza
Director
Boris Konunov
Writer
Tamara Likhotal
,
Margarita Mosyakova
Composer
Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1978
Production
Moldova Film
Also known as
Les, v kotoryy ty nikogda ne voydesh, Pădurea în care nu vei intră, Лес, в который ты никогда не войдешь
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
11
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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