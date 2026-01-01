Menu
1 poster
Podarok sudby
Podarok sudby
Podarok sudby
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1977
Production
Russian World Studios
Also known as
Podarok sudby, Подарок судьбы
Director
Aleksandr Pavlovskiy
Leonid Pavlovskiy
Cast
Tamara Trach
Vera Vasilyeva
Gennadiy Yalovich
Garri Bardin
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
