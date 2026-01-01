Menu
Ves mir v glazakh tvoikh

The whole world in your eyes 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 14 January 1977
Release date
14 January 1977 Russia 16+
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Ves mir v glazakh tvoikh, Szemedben az egész világ, The Whole World in Your Eyes..., Ves svit v ochakh tvoyikh..., Весь мир в глазах твоих, Весь світ в очах твоїх...
Director
Ivan Symonenko
Stanislav Klymenko
Cast
Vera Snezhina
Vladimir Shpudeyko
Konstantin Stepankov
Konstantin Stepankov
Aleksandr Silin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Stills
