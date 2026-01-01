Menu
Waterdrop in the Sea

Waterdrop in the Sea 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 2 May 1973
Release date
2 May 1973 Russia 6+
2 May 1973 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Kaplya v more, Ein Tropfen im Meer, Vitya iskolába megy, Waterdrop in the Sea, Żółtodziób, Капля в море
Director
Yakov Segel
Cast
Aleksandr Maslennikov
Olga Kislyar
Olga Baidukina
Valentina Petrovna Telegina
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Waterdrop in the Sea
V odno prekrasnoye detstvo 5.1
V odno prekrasnoye detstvo (1979)
Telegram 7.7
Telegram (1971)
A Tale of Lost Times 7.8
A Tale of Lost Times (1964)
Step Forward 6.7
Step Forward (1975)

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
