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Kak hashim byl bolshim
Kak hashim byl bolshim
, 1975
Kak hashim byl bolshim
USSR / Children's / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Rustam Tulyaganov
Hashim
Khairulla Sagdiev
Rajab Adashev
Shuhrat Ergashev
Anatoli Kabulov
Guzal Khamrayeva
Aysha
Uktam Lukmanova
Maksud Mansurov
Nailya Tashkenbayeva
Director
Yuri Stepchuk
Writer
Yaroslav Filippov
Composer
Rumil Vildanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1975
Production
Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Kak hashim byl bolshim, Как Хашим был большим
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