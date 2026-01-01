Menu
Poster of More nashey nadezhdy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films More nashey nadezhdy

More nashey nadezhdy

More nashey nadezhdy 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 6 August 1973
Production Odesskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
More nashey nadezhdy, Море нашей надежды
Director
Georgi Ovcharenko
Cast
Roman Gromadskiy
Lina Braknytė
Vladimir Balon
Yuriy Dubrovin
Gelena Ivlieva
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
