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Poster of Leto ryadovogo Dedova
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Leto ryadovogo Dedova
6.4

Leto ryadovogo Dedova

, 1971
Leto ryadovogo Dedova
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Leto ryadovogo Dedova
6.4

Cast

Mikhail Chigaryov
Aleksandr Dedov
Marina Serdyuk
Nastya Podberyozkina
Valery Lysenkov
Mikhail Kulikov
Larisa Barabanova
Anya Potapova
Valentina Tolkunova
Valentina Tolkunova
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Sergeant Major
Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Yefrosinya Petrovna Podberyozkina
Pavel Vinnik
Andrey Demyanovich Podberyozkin
Gennadi Krasheninnikov
Antipenko
Boris Bityukov
Boris Bityukov
Major
Ion Arakelov
Pershukov
Director Gheorghe Vodă
Writer Aleksandr Usoltsev-Garf
Composer Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 1 January 1971
Release date
30 March 1972 Russia 12+
1 January 1971 USSR
Production Moldova Film
Also known as
Leto ryadovogo Dedova, Summer of Private Dedov, Лето рядового Дедова

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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