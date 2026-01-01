Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Leto ryadovogo Dedova
6.4
Leto ryadovogo Dedova
, 1971
Leto ryadovogo Dedova
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Mikhail Chigaryov
Aleksandr Dedov
Marina Serdyuk
Nastya Podberyozkina
Valery Lysenkov
Mikhail Kulikov
Larisa Barabanova
Anya Potapova
Valentina Tolkunova
Yuri Belov
Sergeant Major
Mayya Bulgakova
Yefrosinya Petrovna Podberyozkina
Pavel Vinnik
Andrey Demyanovich Podberyozkin
Gennadi Krasheninnikov
Antipenko
Boris Bityukov
Major
Ion Arakelov
Pershukov
Director
Gheorghe Vodă
Writer
Aleksandr Usoltsev-Garf
Composer
Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1971
World premiere
1 January 1971
Release date
30 March 1972
Russia
12+
1 January 1971
USSR
Production
Moldova Film
Also known as
Leto ryadovogo Dedova, Summer of Private Dedov, Лето рядового Дедова
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Leto ryadovogo Dedova
Incorrigible Liar
Comedy
1973, USSR
6.0
This Merry Planet
Comedy
1973, USSR
5.0
Syshchik Peterburgskoy politsii
Comedy, Detective
1991, USSR
6.0
Patrioticheskaya komediya
Fantasy, Comedy
1992, Russia
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree