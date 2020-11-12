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Poster of Russkiy vodevil. Bedovaya babushka
Kinoafisha Films Russkiy vodevil. Bedovaya babushka

Russkiy vodevil. Bedovaya babushka

, 2001
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Russkiy vodevil. Bedovaya babushka

Cast

Marina Golub
Marina Golub
Albert Filozov
Albert Filozov
Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Ulyana Lapteva
Director Aleksandr Orlov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2001

Film rating

0.0
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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