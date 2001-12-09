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Poster of A Cricket Behind the Fireplace
5.9
Kinoafisha Films A Cricket Behind the Fireplace
5.9

A Cricket Behind the Fireplace

, 2001
A Cricket Behind the Fireplace
Russia / Musical, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of A Cricket Behind the Fireplace
5.9

Cast

Albert Filozov
Albert Filozov
Oksana Pashina
Boris Plotnikov
Boris Plotnikov
Evgeniy Sidikhin
Evgeniy Sidikhin
Lyudmila Kolesnikova
Director Leonid Nechaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 9 December 2001
Release date
9 December 2001 Russia 0+
Production Globus Film Studio, TopIndustry
Also known as
Sverchok za ochagom, Сверчок за очагом

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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