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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
A Cricket Behind the Fireplace
5.9
A Cricket Behind the Fireplace
, 2001
A Cricket Behind the Fireplace
Russia / Musical, Family, Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Albert Filozov
Oksana Pashina
Boris Plotnikov
Evgeniy Sidikhin
Lyudmila Kolesnikova
Director
Leonid Nechaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
9 December 2001
Release date
9 December 2001
Russia
0+
Production
Globus Film Studio, TopIndustry
Also known as
Sverchok za ochagom, Сверчок за очагом
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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