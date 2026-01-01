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Poster of Sportaniya
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Sportaniya
7.0

Sportaniya

, 2018
Sportaniya
Russia / Children's, Family / 18+
Poster of Sportaniya
7.0

Cast

Galina Lebedinskaya
Tatyana Melnikova
Konstantin Tsybulskiy
Director Sergey Kurchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 34 minutes
Production year 2018
Budget $500,000
Production Sportaniya
Also known as
Sportaniya, Спортания

Film rating

7.0
Rate 16 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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