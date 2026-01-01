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7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Sportaniya
7.0
Sportaniya
, 2018
Sportaniya
Russia / Children's, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Cast
Galina Lebedinskaya
Tatyana Melnikova
Konstantin Tsybulskiy
Director
Sergey Kurchenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
34 minutes
Production year
2018
Budget
$500,000
Production
Sportaniya
Also known as
Sportaniya, Спортания
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
16
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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