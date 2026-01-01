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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Studio Bottom
5.4
Studio Bottom
, 2018
Studio Bottom
Russia / Romantic / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Cast
Ivan Pilyavskiy
Marina Zamyslova
Vladimir Kristovskiy
Oleg Taktarov
Sergey Kristovskiy
Director
Evgeniy Kudelnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2018
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
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