Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zolotoe koltso
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Zolotoe koltso
5.0

Zolotoe koltso

, 2020
Zolotoe koltso
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Zolotoe koltso
5.0

Cast

Aglaya Tarasova
Aglaya Tarasova
Kristina
Kirill Kaganovich
Kirill Kaganovich
Garik
Olga Dibtseva
Olga Dibtseva
Yulya
Vera Strokova
Vera Strokova
Diana
Vladimir Yaglych
Vladimir Yaglych
Valera
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
Anton
Simon Steinberg
Simon Steinberg
Senya
Nino Ninidze
Nino Ninidze
Liza
Ivan Bychkov
Kolya
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Director Shota Gamisoniya
Writer Konstantin Mayer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 7 March 2020
Production Good Story Media
Also known as
Zolotoe koltso, Золотое кольцо

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Zolotoe koltso

Son of a Rich 2
Son of a Rich 2 Comedy
2023, Russia
7.0
Beloe plate
Beloe plate Romantic
2010, Russia
5.7
Heads & Tails. The Movie
Heads & Tails. The Movie Comedy
2022, Russia
6.0
About Love 2
About Love 2 Comedy, Romantic
2017, Russia
6.6
Besprintsipnye v derevne
Besprintsipnye v derevne Comedy
2023, Russia
5.3
Priplyli!
Priplyli! Comedy
2022, Russia
5.2
Disobedient
Disobedient Comedy
2021, Russia
6.7
Stendap pod prikrytiyem
Stendap pod prikrytiyem Comedy
2021, Russia
5.3
Marafon zhelaniy
Marafon zhelaniy Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
5.7
Gretskiy Oreshek
Gretskiy Oreshek Romantic, Comedy
2018, Russia
5.0
Serf
Serf Comedy
2019, Russia
7.5
Devushki byvayut raznye
Devushki byvayut raznye Comedy
2019, Russia
4.5
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more