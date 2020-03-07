5.0Zolotoe koltso
Zolotoe koltso, 2020
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Cast
Ivan Bychkov
Kolya
Director Shota Gamisoniya
Writer Konstantin Mayer
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 7 March 2020
Production Good Story Media
Also known as
Zolotoe koltso, Золотое кольцо
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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