Kinoafisha Films Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Awards

Awards and nominations of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2022

Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Movie
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Kick-Ass Cast
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
