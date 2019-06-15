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Poster of Thunderstorm
4.9
Thunderstorm - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Thunderstorm
4.9

Thunderstorm

, 2019
Groza
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Thunderstorm
4.9
Thunderstorm - Trailer
Thunderstorm  Trailer

Cast

Lyubov Aksyonova
Lyubov Aksyonova
Katerina
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Kabanikha
Ivan Makarevich
Ivan Makarevich
Mariya Shalayeva
Mariya Shalayeva
Alisa Khazanova
Alisa Khazanova
Barynya
Aleksey Makarov
Aleksey Makarov
Vasiliy Butkevich
Vasiliy Butkevich
Sergey Gorodnichiy
Sergey Gorodnichiy
Boris
Alexander Kuznetsov
Alexander Kuznetsov
Kudryash
Nikita Elenev
Nikita Elenev
Tikhon
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Ivan
Andrey Garkunov
Pomoshchnik Dikogo
Director Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy
Writer Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy, Aleksandr Ostrovskiy
Composer Ivan Makarevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 15 June 2019
Production Look Film
Also known as
Groza, Fırtına, La tempestad, The Storm, Гроза

Film rating

4.9
Rate 15 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Thunderstorm - Trailer
Thunderstorm Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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