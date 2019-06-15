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4.9
Kinoafisha
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Thunderstorm
4.9
Thunderstorm
, 2019
Groza
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
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4.9
Thunderstorm
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Lyubov Aksyonova
Katerina
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Kabanikha
Ivan Makarevich
Mariya Shalayeva
Alisa Khazanova
Barynya
Aleksey Makarov
Vasiliy Butkevich
Sergey Gorodnichiy
Boris
Alexander Kuznetsov
Kudryash
Nikita Elenev
Tikhon
Mikhail Efremov
Ivan
Andrey Garkunov
Pomoshchnik Dikogo
Director
Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy
Writer
Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy
,
Aleksandr Ostrovskiy
Composer
Ivan Makarevich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
15 June 2019
Production
Look Film
Also known as
Groza, Fırtına, La tempestad, The Storm, Гроза
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
15
votes
4.8
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Thunderstorm
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