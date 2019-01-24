Menu
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.8
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Memory: The Origins of Alien

Memory: The Origins of Alien

Memory: The Origins of Alien 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 30 August 2019
World premiere 24 January 2019
24 January 2019 Denmark 15
Worldwide Gross $37,272
Production Exhibit A Pictures, Milkhaus, Screen Division
Also known as
Memory: The Origins of Alien, Memory: Les origines d'Alien, Alien: Porijeklo, Memória - As Origens de Alien, Memorias: el origen de Alien, Memory, Memory - As origens de Alien, Memory - Über die Entstehung von Alien, Pamćenje: Porijeklo filma 'Alien', Sanningen om Alien-filmerna, Über die Entstehung von ALIEN, Wspomnienia: Geneza 'Obcego', Память: Истоки Чужого, 迴異：異形誕生
Director
Alexandre O. Philippe
Cast
Clarke Wolfe
Mickey Faerch
Cast and Crew
6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Quotes
Tim Boxell The Midwest may seem tranquil and civilized and so forth, but the fact is, you never know who's next door. You never know who's going to roll into town, you know, when the wheels are going to come off. It's like we're all, you know, one cough, one kiss, one scratch away from global disaster.
