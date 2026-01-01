Menu
No poster for this film
The Cradle

The Cradle

The Cradle 18+
Country USA
Production year 2019
Also known as
The Cradle
Director
Hope Dickson Leach
Cast
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Jack O'Connell
Jack O'Connell
Cast and Crew
