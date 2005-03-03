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Poster of Lords of Dogtown
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Lords of Dogtown
7.1

Lords of Dogtown

, 2005
Lords of Dogtown
USA, Germany / Drama, Biography, Sport / 18+
Poster of Lords of Dogtown
7.1

Cast

Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Jay
Victor Rasuk
Victor Rasuk
Tony
John Robinson
Stacy
Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger
Skip
Rebecca De Mornay
Rebecca De Mornay
Philaine
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Johnny Knoxville
Johnny Knoxville
Topper Burks
William Mapother
William Mapother
Donnie
Julio Oscar Mechoso
Mr. Alva
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed
Kathy Alva
Vincent Laresca
Chino
Director Catherine Hardwicke
Writer Stacy Peralta
Composer Mark Mothersbaugh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 15 July 2005
World premiere 3 March 2005
Release date
3 March 2005 Russia 16+
21 October 2005 Brazil
3 June 2005 Finland K-16
20 July 2005 France
8 September 2005 Germany 12
1 September 2005 Netherlands
3 June 2005 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,411,957
Production Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Art Linson Productions
Also known as
Lords of Dogtown, Los amos de Dogtown, Legendy z Dogtownu, Os Reis de Dogtown, American Knights, Dogtaunas dievi, Dogtauno ekstremalai, Dogtown Boys, Dogtown urai, Gospodari Dogtowna, Gospodarji Dogtowna, Królowie Dogtown, Les seigneurs de Dogtown, Lordhaye Dogtown, Lorzii din Dogtown, Paranomi adrenalini, Víz és föld urai, Παράνομη αδρεναλίνη, Господари Догтауна, Господарите на Догтаун, Короли Догтауна, ロード・オブ・ドッグタウン, 衝破顛峰, 독타운의 제왕들

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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