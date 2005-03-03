ProductionColumbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Art Linson Productions
Also known as
Lords of Dogtown, Los amos de Dogtown, Legendy z Dogtownu, Os Reis de Dogtown, American Knights, Dogtaunas dievi, Dogtauno ekstremalai, Dogtown Boys, Dogtown urai, Gospodari Dogtowna, Gospodarji Dogtowna, Królowie Dogtown, Les seigneurs de Dogtown, Lordhaye Dogtown, Lorzii din Dogtown, Paranomi adrenalini, Víz és föld urai, Παράνομη αδρεναλίνη, Господари Догтауна, Господарите на Догтаун, Короли Догтауна, ロード・オブ・ドッグタウン, 衝破顛峰, 독타운의 제왕들
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Stills
Quotes
SkipYou gotta approach every day as if it's your last!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.