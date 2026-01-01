Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actor
Winner
Original Music
Winner
Best Casting
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Film
Winner
Best Soundtrack
Winner
Graffetta d'Oro for Best Film
Winner
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
