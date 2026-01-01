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Kinoafisha Films Hummingbird

Hummingbird

, 2018
Hummingbird
USA / Thriller, Sci-Fi / 18+

Cast

Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich
Director Marcus Kryler, Fredrik Åkerström
Writer Tyler McClain
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2018
Production Broken Road Productions, Fundamental Films
Also known as
Hummingbird

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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