Similar films for Hummingbird
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
6.0
Against the Current Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
6.0
Resident Evil: Extinction Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
6.0
Ultraviolet Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Horror
2006, USA
5.0
Resident Evil: Apocalypse Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
6.0
Resident Evil Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
7.0
The Fifth Element Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1997, France
8.0
A Perfect Getaway Thriller
2009, USA
7.0
The Fourth Kind Thriller
2009, USA
6.0