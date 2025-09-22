Menu
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
Release date
22 September 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
Budget 230,000,000 RUR
Production K.B.A., Nemesis Films
Also known as
My, We, Мы
Director
Hamlet Dulyan
Hamlet Dulyan
Cast
Egor Koreshkov
Egor Koreshkov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Elena Podkaminskaya
Elena Podkaminskaya
Filipp Yankovskiy
Filipp Yankovskiy
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Слава Крулатов 10 May 2021, 09:50
Замятина когда-то читал. Книга на злобу дня, что называется. А значит стоит дождаться и выхода экранизации. тем более что выглядят материалы очень интересно
Константин Шайтор 1 September 2025, 13:08
Шёл третий год с объявленной даты премьеры. А о реальном выходе на экраны так ничего и неизвестно...
Write review
Film Trailers
We - trailer
We Trailer
We - teaser
We Teaser
Stills
