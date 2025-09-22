Menu
1 poster
We
We
My
18+
Sci-Fi
Action
Drama
We
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2022
Release date
22 September 2025
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
Budget
230,000,000 RUR
Production
K.B.A., Nemesis Films
Also known as
My, We, Мы
Director
Hamlet Dulyan
Cast
Egor Koreshkov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Elena Podkaminskaya
Filipp Yankovskiy
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Similar films for We
3.9
Samaya bolshaya luna
(2024)
4.9
Na vydokhe
(2022)
7.1
Goliaf
(2022)
6.8
Petrov's Flu
(2021)
6.4
Six Underground
(2019)
6.9
Metamorfozis
(2015)
6.4
Pogruzhenie v ogon
(2012)
Film Reviews
Слава Крулатов
10 May 2021, 09:50
Замятина когда-то читал. Книга на злобу дня, что называется. А значит стоит дождаться и выхода экранизации. тем более что выглядят материалы очень интересно
Константин Шайтор
1 September 2025, 13:08
Шёл третий год с объявленной даты премьеры. А о реальном выходе на экраны так ничего и неизвестно...
Film Trailers
We
Trailer
0
0
We
Teaser
0
0
Stills
