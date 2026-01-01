Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Lico

Lico

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Production year 2019
Director
Nikolay Dostal
Nikolay Dostal
Cast
Gennadiy Khazanov
Gennadiy Khazanov
Dmitriy Grachev
Dmitriy Grachev
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild
Anna Ardova
Anna Ardova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Lico
Malenkiy gigant bolshogo seksa 5.2
Malenkiy gigant bolshogo seksa (1993)
Cloud-Paradise 8.0
Cloud-Paradise (1991)
Did We Meet Somewhere Before 7.0
Did We Meet Somewhere Before (1954)
The Funeral Party 5.4
The Funeral Party (2007)
Lichnaya zhizn korolevy 3.8
Lichnaya zhizn korolevy (1993)
The Monk and the Demon 7.5
The Monk and the Demon (2016)
Kolya - perekati pole 6.2
Kolya - perekati pole (2005)
Ironiya lyubvi 5.8
Ironiya lyubvi (2009)
Lyubov i monstry 4.1
Lyubov i monstry (2021)
Love. Olympics. Rock'n'roll 6.7
Love. Olympics. Rock'n'roll (2010)
Pete on the Way to Heaven 6.2
Pete on the Way to Heaven (2009)
Bud moim Kirillom 6.4
Bud moim Kirillom (2021)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more