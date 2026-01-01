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Poster of Obyknovennyy chelovek
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Obyknovennyy chelovek
6.8

Obyknovennyy chelovek

, 1957
Obyknovennyy chelovek
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Obyknovennyy chelovek
6.8

Cast

Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Dmitriy Ladygin
Irina Skobtseva
Irina Skobtseva
Kira
Georgi Kulikov
Aleksey Ladygin
Yevgeniya Kozyreva
Vera Artemyevna
Serafima Birman
Konstantsiya Lvovna
Pyotr Konstantinov
Pavel Svekolkin
Roza Makagonova
Annushka Svekolkina
Aleksandra Panova
Parasha
Valentina Belyayeva
Assistent
Ivan Bychkov
Worker
Director Aleksandr Stolbov
Writer Mikhail Romm, Leonid Leonov
Composer Boris Chaikovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 8 March 1957
Release date
8 March 1957 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Obyknovennyy chelovek, Common Man, Obyčejny člověk, Ordinary Person, Обыкновенный человек

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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